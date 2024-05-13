Morgan Stanley Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $47.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

JFrog stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,766. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 677,259 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $22,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

