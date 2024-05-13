Morgan Stanley Cuts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $53.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 385,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,586. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.