Morgan Stanley Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $66.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,320. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

