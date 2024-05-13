Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,513,988.89 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.03, for a total value of $1,513,988.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,714,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,973,381.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $296.40. 40,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.54. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Morningstar by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORN. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

