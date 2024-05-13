Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $428,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,110 in the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,947. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

