Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.00

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 45299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

