Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,331,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,035,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

