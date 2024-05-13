Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,331,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,035,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
