My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0541 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $158,588.51 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004086 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

