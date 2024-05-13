National Bankshares Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,098. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

