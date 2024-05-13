National Bankshares Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$21.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.64.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.67.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.7950398 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

