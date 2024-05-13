National Bankshares Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

DBM stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.38. The company had a trading volume of 432,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,677. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.74. The firm has a market cap of C$643.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

