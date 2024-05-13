National Bankshares Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$51.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.59. The company has a market cap of C$110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8096045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

