Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.94. 2,113,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,844,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $711.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

