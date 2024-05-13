NBC Securities Inc. Buys 4,499 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 956,441 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 290.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 264,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 130,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.14. 38,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

