NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 559,695 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,692,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,261,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,933.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 394,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,160,000 after acquiring an additional 381,449 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 179,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,406. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

