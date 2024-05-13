NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.28. 58,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,681. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

