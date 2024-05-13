NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,328,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MGC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 61,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.48 and a one year high of $187.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

