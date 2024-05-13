NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after buying an additional 2,009,175 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,451,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,766 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after buying an additional 1,260,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,765,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,173,000 after buying an additional 1,188,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $3,948,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,385.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $3,948,166.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,385.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock valued at $681,785,331. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 381,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,472. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

