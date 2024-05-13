NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. 2,800,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,464,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

