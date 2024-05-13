NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 139,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,759 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 16,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

