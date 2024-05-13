NBC Securities Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $2,241,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 255.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 71.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

VRT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

