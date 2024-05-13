NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 2,492 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Revolve Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 272,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

