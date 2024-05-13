NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,091 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,310,000 after buying an additional 41,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,957 shares during the period.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $105.77. 3,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,415. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.09%.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

