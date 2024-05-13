Needham & Company LLC Trims Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Target Price to $11.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Alight Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Alight by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 144,573 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Alight by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 196,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Alight by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 306,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

