NetMind Token (NMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $213.56 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00009527 BTC on popular exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $213.56 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,745,193 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 6.0672196 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,870,773.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

