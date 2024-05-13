NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NEWTI)

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $25.35.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
