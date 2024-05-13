NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NEWTI)

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

