NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXE. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.28.

Shares of NXE opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

