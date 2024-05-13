Nextracker (NXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

