Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 405.0 days.

OTCMKTS TTTPF remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

