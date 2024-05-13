NFT (NFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.77 or 1.00131804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012919 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

