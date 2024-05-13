NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.45. 5,505,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

