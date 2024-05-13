NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 47,343,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 56,573,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.
NIO Trading Up 6.6 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIO by 15.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
