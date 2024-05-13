NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 47,343,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 56,573,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NIO Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIO by 15.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

