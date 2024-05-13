NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.02

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

NMI Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

