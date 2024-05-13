Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 87,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 139,993 shares.The stock last traded at $14.63 and had previously closed at $14.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Noah Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $961.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noah by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

