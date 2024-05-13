North Growth Management Ltd. Invests $9.16 Million in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Integer accounts for about 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Integer by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 107,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,317. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

