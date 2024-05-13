Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.43. 161,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,887. The firm has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.