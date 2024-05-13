NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading Down 2.1%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.67 and last traded at $81.87. 435,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,666,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 65,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

