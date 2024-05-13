Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $193.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Nucor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $174.47 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 38.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.