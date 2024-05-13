Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

