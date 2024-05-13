Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NMZ stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 66,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,190. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

