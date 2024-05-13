Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.44. 11,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,898. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

