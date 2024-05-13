Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 19,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,137. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

