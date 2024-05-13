Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NPV remained flat at $10.77 during midday trading on Monday. 11,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.