Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0854 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $573.33 million and $19.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.41 or 0.04699971 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00052849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08116285 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,362,915.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

