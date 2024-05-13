Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Lessened by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $62.81. 2,643,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

