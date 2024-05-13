Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,257 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Insider Activity

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,341 shares of company stock worth $2,097,938 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 754,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,362. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.