One Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 248,665 DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 6.83% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of DBND stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. 18,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $46.53.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

