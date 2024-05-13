One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

