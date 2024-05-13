One Capital Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 132,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 425,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,256 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

