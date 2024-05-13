One Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,622. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

